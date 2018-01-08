Tyrod Taylor suffered a scary head injury at the end of the Bills' wild-card game against the Jaguars.

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor's head slams to ground at end of wild-card game

The Buffalo quarterback was trying to get rid of the ball when he was sacked by Jacksonville defensive end Dante Fowler. Taylor's head hit the turf hard, and he remained on the ground.

Taylor eventually got up and was helped off the field, but suffered a concussion.



Tyrod Taylor thrown to the ground during final drive. Looks like a concussion. to him. #billsvsjags pic.twitter.com/70xO1IkPtP

— Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) January 7, 2018





the way tyrod taylor just let go of the ball like that is terrifying pic.twitter.com/AT19M8HN7q

— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 7, 2018



Nathan Peterman came in for the last couple plays for the Bills, but their playoff hopes came to an end as they failed to score a touchdown to send the game into overtime.

Taylor was placed in concussion protocol following the game. With their 10-3 victory, the Jaguars move on to the divisional round where they face the Steelers in Pittsburgh next Sunday.