A free agent again, where will Andrew Bogut sign? After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, Australian big man Andrew Bogut finds himself as a free agent once again. With the February trade deadline approaching, the Lakers would have had to guarantee his one-year, $2.3 million contract for the remainder of the season. The move allows the Lakers some roster flexitbility and Bogut the freedom to sign for a contender. So, where should he sign?



1

Milwaukee Bucks



An obvious choice for Bogut is to return to the team who drafted him. Not just for nostalgia, but the Bucks genuinely need help in the paint. Since trading Greg Monroe, John Henson and Thon Maker have been holding down the middle for Milwaukee with mixed results. Bogut would add a strong interior presence as well as a much-needed voice of leadership inside the locker room.



2

Utah Jazz



With Rudy Gobert struggling with injury, there is a real need in the middle for a solid big man. The Jazz are currently 25th in the NBA in rebounding and coud use Bogut's veteran presence on a team that drifts in and out of games. The bonus of playing alongside Aussie's Joe Ingles and Dante Exum would make it a pretty seamless transition for Bogut.



3

Boston Celtics



The team Bogut flirted with the most in the offseason is flying high atop the Eastern Conference, with fellow Aussie Aron Baynes a big reason why. Baynes does a lot of the things Bogut does well, so the Aussie's could be fighting each other for minutes. While Baynes has allowed the Celtics' other bigs to focus on offense, with his stellar defense, Bogut adds a wrinkle of being able to facilitate from the center position.... much like Al Horford.



4

Houston Rockets



Houston had shown interest in Bogut at the deadline last season and again in the offseason. While Bogut doesn't really fit their run and gun style, his ability to protect the rim would go a long way to helping their defense. While they have been much-improved on that end this season, rim protection has been the one area they have struggled, with teams easily scoring in the paint against them. With Clint Capela, Nene and Tarik Black taking up the big man slots this season, it will be a battle for minutes. The bonus: The Rockets also have a roster spot open that Bogut could walk into.



5

Golden State Warriors



The Warriors have the center position covered for now, with JaVale McGee, rookie Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney battling for minutes. There isn't really a spot there for Bogut, but with increasing talks of a potential trade for JaVale McGee, perhaps it's worth a look at a return to the team with which he won a championship. Ultimately, it's pretty unlikely.



6

Philadelphia 76ers



Bogut was with Philly very briefly last season after the Nerlens Noel trade, but was swiftly released to sign with a contender. Fast forward to this season and all of a sudden, the Sixers are one of the league's most exciting teams, with another obvious Aussie connection. Between Joel Embiid, Richuan Holmes and Amir Johnson, the Sixers look to have their big man rotation covered, but with Embiid and Holmes, both suffering injuries this season, this one would be an insurance policy move. Philly is embracing the position-less movement, making minutes for a traditional big man hard to come by.