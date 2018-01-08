Chiefs ready to listen to trade offers for Alex Smith

While it may have become evident last April 27, when the Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft, Kansas City is looking to move on from Alex Smith.

"The Kansas City Chiefs are going to explore trade options for Alex Smith, and the likelihood is he is playing for a new team in the 2018 season,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated Sunday, the day after the Chiefs were ousted from the playoffs with a 22-21 home loss to the Titans.



There are several factors making the trade market for Smith a positive one for the Chiefs, Rapoport noted.

Smith threw for career highs of 4,042 yards and 26 touchdowns this season, and gave away only five interceptions, tied for a career low. His 104.7 passer rating led all eligible quarterbacks.

"His value is never going to be higher," Rapoport said.

Additionally, at about $17 million next season, his contract is tradable; and, of course, there are enough teams that could use a guy like Smith.

The Browns and Cardinals, in particular, make sense as trading partners for the Chiefs. Browns general manager John Dorsey was the man in charge in Kansas City when the Chiefs acquired Smith in a trade with the 49ers in 2013. The Cardinals, who just lost Carson Palmer to retirement, were also interested in Smith when San Francisco was shopping him.

Chiefs fans, meanwhile, may be wondering if their team should also be considering alternatives to Andy Reid, as questionable coaching decisions Saturday were at least partly to blame for yet another early postseason exit. There are no such considerations in Kansas City.

Reid has "as much job security as anyone in the NFL," according to Rapoport.