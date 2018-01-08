Persistent rain ensured no play was possible on day three of the first Test between South Africa and India at Newlands.

Day three of Newlands Test washed out

The Proteas ended the second day in the driving seat, leading by 142 on 65-2 in their second innings despite Hardik Pandya starring with bat and ball for India.

Yet South Africa were denied the chance to press home their advantage on Sunday as showers blighted much of the morning and afternoon.

A better forecast for days four and five means a positive result is still likely.

While Sunday's rainfall prevented any cricket from taking place, it represented good news for residents of Cape Town, with the city facing an acute water shortage.