Raiders officially announce Jon Gruden as team's head coach

Moment of sportsmanship from heartbroken Aussie floors Games

Sporting News /

Jon Gruden will be introduced Tuesday as the new coach of the Raiders.

After Gruden worked ESPN's wild-card broadcast of Tennessee's win over the Chiefs, the Raiders announced Gruden as the team's coach.

Gruden's new contract is expected to be a 10-year deal worth $100 million.



The Raiders fired Jack Del Rio following a 6-10 season as rumors team owner Mark Davis had targeted Gruden to replace Del Rio.

NFL Media reported earlier this week Gruden already has plans to hire Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson as his offensive coordinator, Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther for the same role in Oakland, and Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator.



The Raiders touted Gruden's hire as "unfinished business” after Gruden went 38-26 in four seasons as the team's head coach from 1998-2001.




Gruden was traded to the Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl in his first season, beating the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. Gruden spent seven seasons as the Bucs coach, but was fired following the 2008 season after a 9-7 season. He compiled a 57-55 record in Tampa and has worked for ESPN since 2009.

