Jon Gruden will be introduced Tuesday as the new coach of the Raiders.

Raiders officially announce Jon Gruden as team's head coach

After Gruden worked ESPN's wild-card broadcast of Tennessee's win over the Chiefs, the Raiders announced Gruden as the team's coach.

Gruden's new contract is expected to be a 10-year deal worth $100 million.



Raiders are giving new head coach Jon Gruden a 10-year contract, the longest coaching deal in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. The deal is likely to be worth about $100 million.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2018



The Raiders fired Jack Del Rio following a 6-10 season as rumors team owner Mark Davis had targeted Gruden to replace Del Rio.

NFL Media reported earlier this week Gruden already has plans to hire Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson as his offensive coordinator, Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther for the same role in Oakland, and Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator.



The #Raiders coaching staff under Jon Gruden will be the most expensive in @NFL history: Jon Gruden will make $100M over 10 years. Coordinators are getting 4 year deals, sources say. 2 years in Oakland, 2 in Las Vegas.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018



The Raiders touted Gruden's hire as "unfinished business” after Gruden went 38-26 in four seasons as the team's head coach from 1998-2001.

Gruden was traded to the Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl in his first season, beating the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. Gruden spent seven seasons as the Bucs coach, but was fired following the 2008 season after a 9-7 season. He compiled a 57-55 record in Tampa and has worked for ESPN since 2009.