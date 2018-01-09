Three takeaways from West Virginia's win over Oklahoma

No. 6 West Virginia defeated No. 7 Oklahoma 89-76 Saturday at home thanks to an offensive outburst.

The Mountaineers used balanced scoring and stifling defense to keep Oklahoma at bay. Top-ranked teams have been dropping like flies in college basketball this season, but West Virginia has been on a roll.

Here are three takeaways from West Virginia's win

1. Trae Young might be best in the country, but has room to grow — Oklahoma's freshman point guard has been putting up ridiculous numbers all season, but he was taught a lesson in the first half of Saturday's loss. Young, who scored a game-high 29 points with five assists, looked like a world-beater throughout much of the second half while he tried to lead the Sooners back from an eight-point halftime deficit.

Young got off to a rough start, shooting just 3 for 11 in the first half, ultimately ending the game 8 for 22. He also committed eight turnovers, never looking settled with Big 12 All-Defensive Team candidate Jevon Carter on him. Young could lead Oklahoma to greatness this season, but needs to be more patient.

2. West Virginia is not a one-trick pony — Sure, Bob Huggins like defense. He likes guards that attack full court to make life miserable for opposing guards. But this Mountaineers team has talent. Offensive talent. Four players scored at least 16 points Saturday, including Sagaba Konate's 16 points and 13 rebounds, marking his third double-double this season.



The Mountaineers have now won 14 straight games after an opening-season loss to Texas A&M. West Virginia shot a miserable 7 for 26 from 3-point range, proving their biggest weakness doesn't always hurt them. If West Virginia can continue scoring at this rate, it will be tough to beat come March.

3. March is going to be a wild month — Upsets have run rampant throughout college basketball already this season. While this wasn't an upset, it proved that teams can surprise any given night. Rankings are a decent barometer for analyzing the best teams in the country, but at the end of the day, not team is safe from upset.

Both Oklahoma and West Virginia promise to pose a threat during the NCAA Tournament, but they are both susceptible to shocking defeats. Teams like North Carolina, Kansas and Arizona have been inconsistent, and even Michigan State and Duke have their flaws. College basketball is poised for a wild March.