A combination of youth and experience triumphed at the Welsh Grand National on Saturday as James Bowen made history aboard Raz De Maree.

Teenage triumph - 16-year-old Bowen wins aboard 13-year-old Raz De Maree

The 16-year-old Bowen became the prestigious race's youngest winning rider, emerging triumphant with a 13-year-old horse.

"To win this, first season riding, it's amazing," Bowen said. "It's massive. You grow up watching these races, don't you?

"If you'd told me I was going to win the Welsh Grand National a year ago, I'd never have believed you because I was still pony racing then.

"From the age of eight, I knew I was going to be a jockey."

"A young, enthusiastic lad with an old horse and they just stuck at it brilliant," Gavin Cromwell, the winning trainer added.