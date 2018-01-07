Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list

Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona from Liverpool will propel him into the top three on the list of the most lucrative transfers of all time.
Heading to Camp Nou for a reported fee of €160million on a five-and-a-half-year deal, Coutinho is set to become the club's record signing.
Only Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been transferred for a higher fee, and Coutinho will be expected to fill the void left by the former's world-record move to Ligue 1 for the 2017-18 season.
READ MORE: Liverpool 'agree £142m deal with Barcelona for Coutinho'
READ MORE: Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
The transfer brings to an end a long-running saga and dwarfs the €82.3m paid when Luis Suarez made the same move in 2014.
1. NEYMAR: BARCELONA TO PSG – €222M
2. KYLIAN MBAPPE: MONACO TO PSG – €180M (permanent deal to be completed in 2018)
3. PHILIPPE COUTINHO: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA – €160M
=4. OUSMANE DEMBELE: BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BARCELONA – €105M
=4. PAUL POGBA: JUVENTUS TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €105M
6. GARETH BALE: TOTTENHAM TO REAL MADRID – €100.8M
7. CRISTIANO RONALDO: MANCHESTER UNITED TO REAL MADRID – €94M
8. GONZALO HIGUAIN: NAPOLI TO JUVENTUS – €90M
9 . NEYMAR: SANTOS TO BARCELONA – €86.2M
10. ROMELU LUKAKU: EVERTON TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €84.8M
11. VIRGIL VAN DIJK: SOUTHAMPTON TO LIVERPOOL – €84.5M
12. LUIS SUAREZ: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA - €82.3M
(*Prices are as reported at the time of transfers being completed.)