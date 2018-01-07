Lithuanian hoops team rearranges season to promote Ball brothers

In a case of the tail wagging the proverbial dog, Lithuanian basketball club Prienu Vytautas will skip the Baltic Basketball League this season so that it can compete in the Big Baller Brand Challenge, a series of five “friendlies” designed to promote LiAngelo an LaMelo Ball, ESPN.com reports.

"When you come out and they change it just for the Balls, you know it's real,” LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo and LaMelo, told ESPN.

Prienu Vytautas will still play in the Lithuanian league, a higher-level league, but the team is forgoing the Baltic league.

The first of the five friendlies in the Big Baller Brand Challenge is scheduled for Tuesday, with Prienu Vytautas taking on Zalgiris 2, a developmental team composed of high school and college-age players that feeds Lithuania’s top hoops team. All five games in the series will be webcast on Facebook, the team said.

"This is a great thing for everybody," LaVar said of the Big Baller Brand Challenge. "I'm excited for the fact they named something after the Big Baller Brand. Brings exposure to our brand and also gives us quality basketball. People back home get to watch it."