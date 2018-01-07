Mike Mularkey's job is in jeopardy if Titans lose to Chiefs, report says

The Titans made the playoffs this season, but coach Mike Mularkey's job is reportedly in danger.

Mike Mularkey's job is in jeopardy if Titans lose playoff game, report says

The Titans are preparing for their AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday against the Chiefs, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mularkey could be fired if the team does not win.

Rapoport also reported, citing unidentified sources, that the Titans are preparing to go after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels if they part ways with Mularkey.

Mularkey, 56, took over as the Titans' interim head coach in the middle of the 2015 season after Ken Whisenhunt was fired, and he had the interim tag removed in January 2016.

Tennessee has seen improvements under Mularkey, who coached the team to a 9-7 record last season, their first winning record since 2011. However, they did not make the playoffs last season.

The Titans barely made it into this season's playoffs by winning Week 17 against the Jaguars, which secured the team a spot in the postseason for the first time in nine years.