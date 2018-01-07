If UCF can do it, so can Tulane.

Tulane follows UCF's lead, sells 1998 national champion T-shirts

An officially licensed bookstore is now selling championship T-shirts celebrating the Green Wave's undefeated 1998 season. Tulane, of course, is following the example set by the Knights, who declared themselves national champions after capping their 2017 undefeated season with a Peach Bowl win over Auburn.

MORE: UCF's claim won't move Group of 5 closer to Playoff

Tulane finished the 1998 season ranked No. 7 after going 12-0 under Tommy Bowden, who left for Clemson just before the Green Wave won the Liberty Bowl that year. Phillip Fulmer's Tennessee won the first BCS national championship game that season, defeating Florida State 23-16 in the Fiesta Bowl.



Belated congratulations to Tulane’s 1998 national champions

— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 3, 2018



It's Wikipedia official, too.



Has this always been on Wikipedia, or is this new in light of t-shirts being sold at Tulane? pic.twitter.com/8XH6zEu41j

— Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 5, 2018



The shirts are available only for pre-order right now. The website says they will be sent out in two weeks, so fans have more than enough time to arrange a parade.