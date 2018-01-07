News

Tulane follows UCF's lead, sells 1998 national champion T-shirts

Sporting News
Sporting News /

If UCF can do it, so can Tulane.

Tulane follows UCF's lead, sells 1998 national champion T-shirts

Tulane follows UCF's lead, sells 1998 national champion T-shirts

An officially licensed bookstore is now selling championship T-shirts celebrating the Green Wave's undefeated 1998 season. Tulane, of course, is following the example set by the Knights, who declared themselves national champions after capping their 2017 undefeated season with a Peach Bowl win over Auburn.

MORE: UCF's claim won't move Group of 5 closer to Playoff

Tulane

Tulane finished the 1998 season ranked No. 7 after going 12-0 under Tommy Bowden, who left for Clemson just before the Green Wave won the Liberty Bowl that year. Phillip Fulmer's Tennessee won the first BCS national championship game that season, defeating Florida State 23-16 in the Fiesta Bowl.



It's Wikipedia official, too.



The shirts are available only for pre-order right now. The website says they will be sent out in two weeks, so fans have more than enough time to arrange a parade.

