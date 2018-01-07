Panthers, Ron Rivera agree to contract extension

The Panthers and head coach Ron Rivera have agreed to a two-year contract extension intended to keep Rivera in Carolina through at least the 2020 season.

Panthers, Ron Rivera close to contract extension, report says

"I’m very excited about it because I really like where we are as a football team,” Rivera said in a statement issued by the team. “We’ve done some really good things and we have an opportunity to do more. Things are in place and we can continue this success. We’ve had consistency of winning and we’ve gone to the playoffs four out of five years."

The Panthers, who are scheduled to play at the Saints on Sunday, are making their fourth playoff appearance in Rivera's seven years at the helm. They are 64-47-1 under him and made the Super Bowl in 2016, when they lost to the Broncos.

Rivera’s old deal was set to expire after the 2018 season, but he would have been coveted this offseason in a market replete with head coach openings. The Bears, for whom Rivera both played and coached, are among the teams searching.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the first to report a new deal for Rivera was in the works, noted the extension is the “first big decision for Tina Becker,” the Panthers COO who is running the organization with owner Jerry Richardson stepping down after announcing the team is for sale.