Federer and Bencic lead Switzerland to third Hopman Cup title

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Switzerland won their third Hopman Cup title on Saturday as Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Germany's Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-3(3) 4-2 in the deciding mixed doubles.

It was Federer's second Hopman Cup triumph after victory in 2001 alongside then world number one Martina Hingis.
"She (Hingis) had a great career and to have that in a small country like Switzerland is very rare," Federer said after Switzerland's latest triumph.
"It made me also believe with hard work and dedication you get really far because I didn't believe that much at that point when I was younger, I thought it was more all talent."
(This version of the story corrects the tiebreak score in the lead)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

