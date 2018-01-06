The Philadelphia Eagles have homefield advantage in the NFC, but they are not playing like a top seed.

NFL Playoffs Power Rankings: Patriots clear No. 1, Eagles sliding

The MVP case for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has gotten stronger since he tore an ACL in a 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams on December 10.

With Nick Foles under center, the Eagles have gone 2-1 since, but the offense has struggled. Foles threw four touchdown passes against a two-win New York Giants team in his first start but has gone 23 of 49 with a touchdown and two interceptions the past two weeks, and the Eagles ended the regular season with a 6-0 loss to the Cowboys.

The Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, might not have to leave U.S. Bank Stadium — the site of Super Bowl LII — this season and could become the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at its home stadium.

While the Patriots and Vikings are the clear favorites in each conference, the best story heading into the postseason is the end of Buffalo's postseason drought after the Bills made the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

Ahead of Wild Card weekend, we rank the 12 teams who remain in contention for the Super Bowl.

Omnisport’s NFL playoffs power rankings

1. New England Patriots (13-3): It's probably a bad idea to bet against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the postseason, especially when the Patriots get to stay at Gillette Stadium.

2. Minnesota Vikings (13-3): The Vikings have a great chance to make history this year.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3): The Steelers rested their stars on offense in Week 17, but the defense gave up several big plays and they were fortunate to beat the Cleveland Browns.

4. Los Angeles Rams (11-5): The high-scoring Rams will host a playoff game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1985.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3):The Eagles offense is sputtering without Wentz at the helm. Can Foles avoid mistakes and can the defense step up?

6. New Orleans Saints (11-5): The Saints swept the Panthers this season and host Carolina on Sunday.

7. Carolina Panthers (11-5): With a chance to claim a first-round bye, the Panthers laid an egg in Atlanta last week.

8. Atlanta Falcons (10-6): Atlanta beat the Panthers to get into the playoffs and now have to slow down the NFL's highest-scoring team in the Rams.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6): Despite not needing to win against the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs did not take their foot off the gas and enter the postseason with some momentum.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6): Jacksonville's defense played well against the Tennessee Titans, the offense, not so much.

11. Tennessee Titans (9-7): Tennessee got in, but the Titans are too inconsistent to be trusted in January.

12. Buffalo Bills (9-7): The long drought is over for the Bills (and their fans), but the celebration likely won't last long.