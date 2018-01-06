News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tim Paine is expected to be named Australia's 46th Test captain.
Tampering review starts, CA boss en route

Joey Logano, wife announce birth of son

Sporting News
Sporting News /

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano and his wife, Brittany, had their first child, a son, on Thursday, they announced Friday on Twitter with a photo of the new mom holding her "little miracle" in the hospital.



The baby — whose name the couple didn't reveal — was due Jan. 11, Logano tweeted in June when he announced that Brittany was expecting.

The two were married in 2014, and Logano, 27, seemed appropriately revved up about fatherhood in the gender reveal in July.


Back To Top