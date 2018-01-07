MLB teams are so bored that they're engaging in silly Twitter shenanigans

MLB teams are so bored with this uber-cold Hot Stove season that they've resorted to silly Twitter shenanigans.

It started innocently enough Friday morning when the Reds tweeted a photo of a baseball on a sunny day with the text "Soon." The Red Sox quote-tweeted that and added "Not soon enough!" The Twins kept the momentum by quote-tweeting the Red Sox and adding "Counting down the days!" Then it got silly.

The Tigers quoted the Red Sox with the classic "Big, if true." The Padres then quoted the Red Sox with "Is this real life?" The Indians then chimed in with "Unbelievable," and a full-fledged flock of fakery moved forward.

For those unaware of this silly phenomenon, it's fairly common for Twitter uses to engage in a conspiracy of phony outrage/surprise by building a quote-tweet rabbit hole that appears to present something noteworthy and/or shocking, but in reality is just people goofing around on social media. Observe:

... and so on. Just a little bit of Friday fun amid a hideously slow offseason.

But take heart: Pitchers and catcher report soon(ish).

Until then, try to enjoy the little things as this hellish winter continues its death grip on baseball joy.