MLB Hot Stove: Ranking the nine most important January trades of the 2000s

A couple of days ago, to counter a slow Hot Stove season, we took a look the most important January free-agent signings of the 2000s. Nothing much has happened since then, so today we’re doing the same thing with trades.

I spent a couple hours scrolling through season-by-season transaction lists at Baseball-Reference.com to find the most important deals. Not as many of these, but still plenty that made a big impact on the MLB landscape, whether immediately or a couple of years down the road.

1. Cubs land Rizzo

When: Jan. 6, 2012

Details: Cubs trade Andrew Cashner and Kyung-Min Na to Padres for Anthony Rizzo and Zach Cates.

Need to know: The Cubs hired Theo Epstein as president of baseball operations in October 2011, and a couple of days later Epstein announced the hire of Jed Hoyer as executive vice-president/general manager. In early January, they traded for a rookie first baseman who hit just .141 in his 49-game big-league debut for the Padres in 2011. Why that move? Because Epstein was the Boston GM who drafted Rizzo in 2007, and Hoyer was the Padres GM who traded for Rizzo in 2010, as part of the Adrian Gonzalez deal. They both knew Rizzo was far more than the youngster who struggled in his first taste of the bigs. They were right. Rizzo has developed into an All-Star regular, one of the most consistent hitters in baseball — he’s averaged 32 homers, a .910 OPS and 5.3 rWAR the past four years. When the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, breaking their incredible title drought, Rizzo hit .320 with a pair of homers in the NLCS and .360 against Cleveland in the championship round.

2. Mets get Santana

When: Jan. 30, 2008

Details: Twins trade Johan Santana to Mets for Carlos Gomez, Philip Humber, Deolis Guerra and Kevin Mulvey.

Need to know: Santana, who had won the AL Cy Young award in 2004 and 2006, was the best pitcher in baseball. The Twins, though, knew they wouldn’t be able to keep him when his contract expired, so they tried to make a move happen. Technically, this trade was completed in February — the Mets had to negotiate a long-term extension to get Santana to waive his no-trade clause — but the primaries were agreed to in January, so we’re counting it. None of the players Minnesota received did much for the Twins; Gomez, the best of the bunch, stole 33 bases his first year with the Twins but was traded after the 2009 season.

3. Big Unit goes East

When: Jan. 11, 2005

Details: Diamondbacks trade Randy Johnson to Yankees for Brad Halsey, Dioner Navarro, Javier Vazquez and cash.

Need to know: George Steinbrenner, with his go-big-or-go-home bravado, responded to Boston’s drought-breaking World Series title in 2004 by trading for the most imposing starter in baseball. Johnson was 41, but in his previous five healthy seasons, he won the NL Cy Young four times and finished second the other time. The Yankees won the AL East each of Johnson’s two seasons, but Johnson wasn’t in the Cy Young conversation either year and the club traded him back to Arizona in January 2007.

4. Rolen-for-Glaus swap

When: Jan. 14, 2008

Details: Cardinals trade Scott Rolen to Blue Jays for Troy Glaus.

Need to know: This was a swap of starting third basemen. Rolen’s time in St. Louis started with a bang — the defensive stalwart was an All-Star regular, finished fourth in the 2004 NL MVP voting and the Cardinals won the 2006 World Series — but shoulder issues and a well-publicized “feud” with manager Tony La Russa meant Rolen’s time with the team was about done. Rolen played a year-and-a-half in Toronto (batting .288 with an .810 OPS) before he was dealt to Cincinnati at the 2009 non-waiver trade deadline. Glaus hit 27 homers in his first year with the Cardinals, but spent nearly all of 2009 on the disabled list.

5. Atlanta’s new Sheff

When: Jan. 15, 2002

Details: Braves trade Brian Jordan, Odalis Perez and Andrew Brown to Dodgers for Gary Sheffield.

Need to know: Sheffield was in his prime when this trade happened; he averaged 38 homers, 103 RBIs, a .312 average, 1.001 OPS and 4.5 rWAR in his previous three seasons for the Dodgers. And he was great at the plate for Atlanta, too. He hit .307 with 25 homers in his first year with the Braves, then finished third in the NL MVP vote in 2003, when he popped 39 home runs, drove in 132 and hit .330. Jordan was really good his first year in L.A., but injuries took their toll. Perez was a big part of L.A.’s rotation for the next few years.

6. Royals deal Damon in three-team trade

When: Jan. 8, 2001

Details: Royals sent Johnny Damon and Mark Ellis to A’s. A’s send Ben Grieve to Devil Rays and Angel Berroa and A.J. Hinch to Royals. Devil Rays send Cory Lidle to A’s and Roberto Hernandez to Royals.

Need to know: Long before Johnny Damon became a caveman World Series star in Boston, a turncoat in New York or a bat-for-hire in Detroit, Tampa Bay or Cleveland, he was a fresh-faced budding star in Kansas City. In his Royals swan song, Damon put together a brilliant season; he led the AL with 46 stolen bases and 136 runs scored, to go with a .327 average, 16 homers, 88 RBIs, 214 hits, 42 doubles and a 6.1 rWAR. The long-term rewards of trading their star were fine but far from great; Berroa won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2003, but his performance quickly fell off. Hinch was a back-up catcher for a couple of years. Hernandez had 54 saves (and 13 blown saves) in two years for K.C. Damon left Oakland as a free agent after the 2001 season, and the A’s used their compensation pick to select Nick Swisher. That worked well.

7. Rays snag Archer

When: Jan. 8, 2011

Details: Cubs trade Chris Archer, Brandon Guyer, Robinson Chirinos, Sam Fuld, Hak-Ju Lee to Rays for Matt Garza, Fernando Perez and Zac Rosscup.

Need to know: Garza had been a reliable member of Tampa Bay’s rotation (94 starts, 3.86 ERA in the previous three years) — and a big part of their franchise turnaround — and the Cubs felt they needed a reliable member of their rotation. And Garza was under club control for another couple of years, so the price was steep. Too steep, in retrospect. Fuld had a nice career and Guyer didn’t reach the bigs full time until 2014, but he’s been solid. Archer, though, was always the prize. He reached the majors by the end of 2012 and has been an anchor to Tampa Bay’s rotation ever since; the right-hander has a 3.60 ERA in 156 starts since the beginning of the 2013 season.

8. Tigers pick up Guillen

When: Jan. 8, 2004

Details: Tigers trade Juan Gonzalez and Ramon Santiago to Mariners for Carlos Guillen.

Need to know: No, not that Juan Gonzalez (this one was an infielder who never made the majors). Guillen was a solid-not-spectacular shortstop for the Mariners who had trouble staying healthy — he averaged a 2.7 rWAR his final three years in Seattle but never played more than 140 games — but he found his stride with Detroit. He hit .313 with an .883 OPS his first four years with the Tigers and helped Detroit to the 2006 World Series. His club lost to the Cardinals despite Guillen’s .353 average.

9. Three-team deal with El Duque, Colon

When: Jan. 15, 2003

Details: White Sox trade Eddi Candelario and Antonio Osuna to Yankees for Orlando Hernandez. Then, White Sox trade Orlando Hernandez, Rocky Biddle, Jeff Liefer and cash to Expos for Jorge Nunez and Bartolo Colon.

Need to know: Colon, a free-agent-to-be, was the big prize, and most people expected him to wind up in Boston or New York. But the White Sox were aggressive, and they made this deal happen. Hernandez never actually pitched for the Expos; he had rotator cuff surgery in May and missed the entire season.