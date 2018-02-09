"When do pitchers and catchers report?" At Sporting News, we're asking the same question.

MLB spring training 2018: Reporting dates for all 30 teams

There's a reason that hope "springs" eternal, after all, and not "winters" eternal. Or something.

FOSTER: 18 things I really want to see during the 2018 MLB season

In any case, the shortening of spring training by two days this year means you'll have a little less time to wait between pitchers and catchers reporting and opening day 2018.

So, here are the 2018 spring training reporting schedules and dates for all 30 MLB teams (some still to be announced), divided into Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues:

MLB spring training 2018 schedule

Grapefruit League in Florida

(First pitchers and catchers workout | First full-squad workout)

Atlanta Braves: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Baltimore Orioles: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Boston Red Sox: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Detroit Tigers: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Houston Astros: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Miami Marlins: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Minnesota Twins: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

New York Mets: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

New York Yankees: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Philadelphia Phillies: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Pittsburgh Pirates: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

St. Louis Cardinals: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Tampa Bay Rays: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Toronto Blue Jays: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Washington Nationals: Friday, Feb. 16 | Wednesday, Feb. 21

Cactus League in Arizona

(First pitchers and catchers workout | First full-squad workout)

Arizona Diamondbacks: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Chicago Cubs: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Chicago White Sox: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Cincinnati Reds: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Cleveland Indians: Thursday, Feb. 15 | Monday, Feb. 19

Colorado Rockies: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Kansas City Royals: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Los Angeles Angels: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Los Angeles Dodgers: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Milwaukee Brewers: Thursday, Feb. 15 | Tuesday, Feb. 20

Oakland A’s: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

San Diego Padres: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

San Francisco Giants: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Monday, Feb. 19

Seattle Mariners: Thursday, Feb. 15 | Tuesday, Feb. 20

Texas Rangers: Thursday, Feb. 15 | Tuesday, Feb. 20