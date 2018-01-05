Son Heung-min conceded goal of the night to Pedro Obiang after the players contributed outstanding long-range strikes to the 1-1 draw between Tottenham and West Ham at Wembley.

Spurs star Son hails Obiang's West Ham stunner

Spurs dominated for long periods against a deep-lying West Ham, who did not have a shot of any description until the 70th minute.

It proved to be worth the wait as defensive midfielder Obiang edged infield and clattered an unstoppable effort into the top corner from 30 yards.

Tottenham had Harry Kane back in their starting line-up following illness but looked set to be frustrated in their quest for a goal until six minutes from time.

Son stepped up to lash a powerful, swerving strike beyond Adrian from similar range to Obiang's earlier stunner to ensure the points were shared.

"We have the best keeper in the world and he can't do anything," Son said.

Son was not so inclined to bask in his own effort after the result left Tottenham three points shy of the Champions League places.

"It's not important right now. It was a beautiful goal. But a beautiful goal or a dirty goal is not important. What's important is the three points," he said.

"Of course we're upset. We can't be happy with the result but I think we played really well and deserved three points."

West Ham edged two points clear of the relegation zone after adding to their impressive record in London derbies under David Moyes.

"We defended really well, I saw the possibility and I was very lucky," Obiang said.

"We worked hard, we were tired."