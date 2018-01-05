Arsenal January transfer news LIVE: Arsenal turn to Aubameyang

Arsenal turn to Aubameyang

Arsenal will look to make a January move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if Alexis Sanchez leaves during the transfer window, according to Gianluca Di Marzio .

Alexis continues to be linked with Manchester City as his contract continues to run down at the Emirates Stadium.

And the Gunners have started making contingency plans, with Aubameyang their primary target given his willingness to leave the Bundesliga giants.

Arsenal to move for young Spanish star

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has set his sights on a move for Dinamo Zagreb's Spanish attacker Dani Olmo, according to 24 sata.

Olmo, 19, has represented Spanish youth national teams, but recently gained Croatian citizenship. Spain will reportedly call him up to their U-21 side in the near future to avoid the teenager pledging his international future to Croatia.

Wenger will face competition for Olmo, with three other English sides reportedly interested.

Jardim says Lemar won't be sold in January

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim has said that his side will not allow Thomas Lemar to leave the club this January.

The 22-year-old is a long-term target of Liverpool and Arsenal, but Jardim says Lemar won't be leaving Monaco until summer at the earliest.

"Monaco are not in the habit of making big sales in the winter. It's our strategy. The players understand and they know how it goes here," Jardim said.

Puel insists Mahrez is happy at Leicester

Leicester City manager Claude Puel believes Riyad Mahrez is happy at the club and rejected claims the winger will seek a move away in the January transfer window.

Many of Europe's biggest clubs have been monitoring the Algerian attacker, who handed in a transfer request this summer that ultimately went unfulfilled.

"He is happy with the squad, it is speculation but for me it is no problem. He is happy to play with this team, he enjoys his football and this is the most important thing," Puel said.

City willing to pay £35m for Alexis

Manchester City are ready to open the January bidding for Alexis Sanchez at £25 million but will go as high as £35m, claims the Daily Mail.

The Arsenal forward continues to run down his contract, with Goal revealing that the Chilean is eager to push through a January switch to the Etihad.

Liverpool eyeing shock Alexis move

Liverpool are considering a shock move that would see them sign Alexis Sanchez to replace Philippe Coutinho, according to Don Balon .

The Reds are on the verge of selling Coutinho to Barcelona, and while Alexis seems poised to join Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly are prepared to make a last-minute bid for the Arsenal star.

West Ham join Walcott race

West Ham are the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, according to the Daily Express .

The England international has barely featured for the Gunners in the Premier League this season and looks set to depart in January.

Everton and Newcastle are also keen on signing him, but Sky Sports report Southampton are leading the way to sign their former academy graduate.

Alexis agrees Man City move

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has verbally agreed to join Manchester City, according to Marca .

The Chile international almost joined City last summer and looks set to run his contract - which is up at the end of the season - down at the Emirates Stadium.

A number of European clubs have tried to make approaches for the former Barcelona man, but they have been told Alexis is only interested in joining City having spoken to Pep Guardiola.

Man Utd & City set for Evans battle

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to battle for West Brom defender Jonny Evans, according to the Daily Mirror .

West Brom are prepared to sell their captain this month if he does not commit to a new contract, and the Red Devils reportedly are now willing to pay £20 million to fend off City and bring Evans back to Old Trafford.

Arsenal also are monitoring the situation, though Evans is said to prefer a move to Manchester.

Arsenal complete Mavropanos signing

Arsenal have completed the signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek side PAS Giannina, Goal understands.

The Gunners' new chief scout Sven Mislintat has close ties to the 20-year-old centre-back, who has also attracted interest from Olympiakos, and the Premier Leaguehave snapped him up in a deal worth £1.8 million.

Lemar decides to join Liverpool

Monaco star Thomas Lemar has decided to join Liverpool ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United, according to Yahoo Sport .

Arsenal tried to sign Lemar last summer, but failed to finalise a €95 million deal on deadline day which, in turn, prevented Alexis Sanchez from joining Manchester City.

Liverpool were also interested in Lemar in the last transfer window and are ready to make a renewed push to sign the France international in January, with Barcelona trying to agree a deal for Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester United have also been linked with Lemar, but the winger has decided he wants to join Liverpool and he could become the replacement for Coutinho at Anfield.

Arsenal set Alexis price

Arsenal are willing to sell Alexis Sanchez for a fee of over £25 million, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Chile international has attracted serious interest from Manchester City, and is keen to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal are subsequently ready to acquiesce to his desires, provided they receive an acceptable offer, though any bid will be a major hit on what they were offered in the summer.

Indeed, City were ready to pay over £60m on deadline day, but no deal could be struck.