World Junior Championship 2018: Sweden ends USA's gold medal repeat bid in semifinals

The dream scenario of a USA-Canada gold-medal game rematch is dead. In fact, the 2018 World Junior Championship has a new favorite.

Sweden announced itself as perhaps the best team in the tournament Thursday with conviction, scoring a 4-2 victory over the defending goal medalists and host American on their home soil. And while Team USA settles for a shot at bronze, the heavily stacked Swedes take aim at their first world juniors gold since 2012.

In front of a sparse semifinal crowd at KeyBank Center, the United State's glory run came to a halt thanks to poor special teams play and a stellar Filip Gustavsson, who stopped 29 of 31 shots in net for Sweden. In fact, he didn't allow a goal until Kieffer Bellows broke the shutout with 7:36 remaining.

Brady Tkachuk followed Bellows' goal to make it 4-2 four minutes later. But Sweden's three-goal third period, which included back-to-back markers while shorthanded 38 seconds apart, chased starting goalie Joseph Woll and proved too much for the Americans to mount a comeback.

Sweden, the Group B winner, is the only unbeaten team left standing, riding a six-game win streak in which it has outscored opponents 27-11. Anchored by the uber-talented defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, this year's likely No. 1 over NHL draft pick, and a wealth of other first-round talent, they'll head into Friday's gold-medal game as the favorite.

By how much depends on the winner of Canada vs. Czech Republic in the other semifinal meeting.

Sweden is searching for its third world juniors gold medal (1981, 2012). It hasn't finished in the top three since winning silver in 2014.

As for the U.S., the consolation prize is a disappointing bronze or nothing at all, which would be its first tournament without a medal in three years.

Sporting News had live scoring updates and highlights throughout the game. See how it played out below. (All times Eastern.)

Final score: Sweden 4, United States 2

Third period

Shots: USA 31, Sweden 20

6:32 — In the end, it was too little, too late for Team USA. Sweden is back in the gold-medal game for the first time since 2014. It will meet the winner of Canada vs. Czech Republic in tomorrow's finale.

6:22 — GOAL. Well, the U.S. isn't lying down at least. Brady Tkachuk scores and Sweden's lead is down to 4-2 with 3:01 remining. Can they make it interesting?

6:15 — GOAL. Team USA shows signs of life. Kieffer Bellows slips away in front and buries a wrister, his seventh goal of the tournament, to cut Sweden's lead to 4-1 with 7:36 to play.

6:09 — GOALx2. With Linus Lindstrom in the box, Sweden scores back-to-back shorthanded goals 22 seconds apart to open up a 4-0 lead. First Oskar Steen, then Axel Jonsson Fjallby, ending Joseph Woll's otherwise strong night in net. Jake Oettinger is in for mop-up duty.



6:02 — GOAL. Team USA is in trouble as Sweden takes a 2-0 lead 6:18 into the third. Lias Andersson (Rangers) finishes a give-and-go with Fredrik Karlstrom for the goal.

5:59 — USA comes close to tying things up on a couple chances, especially on a Josh Norris wrap-around attempt. The net was open but he lost the puck on his backhand.

5:55 — Sweden is 20 minutes away from reaching the gold-medal game. Third period begins now. Remember, it's 4-on-4 for the first 41 seconds.

Second period — Sweden 1, USA 0

Shots: USA 19, Sweden 14

5:36 — What a sequence in the final minute of the period. On a power play, the U.S. gets a 3-on-0 break. Casey Mittelstadt decides to take it in himself but is thwarted short side by Sweden goalie Filip Gustavsson. Unfortunately, Kieffer Bellows gets takes a goalie interference penalty and ends USA's power play.



5:26 — GOAL. Sweden’s Elias Pettersson (Canucks) breaks the ice on the power play to take a 1-0 lead with 6:30 to play in the second.

5:22 — Rasmus Dahlin is going to be the No. 1 pick for a reason, folks. And yet another great save by Joseph Woll, who's bailed out USA on multiple occasions.

5:02 — We're underway in the second period.

5:00 — Here's a better look at the spotty crowd (mostly red Canadian jerseys!) shortly after puck drop.

First period — USA 0, Sweden 0

Shots: USA 8, Sweden 5

4:47 — That'll do it for the first period. USA outshoots Sweden 8-5 in a quiet 20 minutes propped up by a couple big Joseph Woll saves.

4:31 — Another sparsely attended game. We've reached the semifinals and still no one comes, so maybe the alarm bells should be going off for WJC organizers over ticket price point. But sure, blame it on the weather and keep charging hundreds. Makes a ton of sense ...



4:27 — It's in Team USA's best interest to stay out of the box today. They killed off the first penalty, but Sweden came close several times.



4:21 — Maple Leafs prospect Joe Woll continues his impressive tournament by stoning Alex Nylander with his pad at the left post to keep the game scoreless 7:56 in.



4:11 — Let's do that hockey.

Pregame

4:08 — Thurman Thomas, sporting his Bills-inspired No. 34 Team USA sweater (and his Super bowl rings ...), drops the ceremonial puck. Here we go.



3:33 — Anddd warmups have begun.



3:00 — We've already got U.S. lines for puck drop.



2:45 p.m. — There will be a heaping dose of hometown flair when Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffalo Bills great Thurman Thomas drops the puck for this afternoon's game. Team USA also has reached packed into its closet and will wear its Bills-themed jerseys from last week's outdoor game. Have you heard the Bills made the playoffs?