Pittsburgh fans will no longer have to choose between hockey and football next week.

Penguins-Rangers time changed to avoid overlap with Steelers playoff game

The Penguins announced Thursday they have changed the time of their Jan. 14 matchup against the Rangers to avoid an overlap with the Steelers' divisional round playoff game.

The puck will now drop at 7:30 p.m. ET after initially being scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Steelers are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host either the Jaguars, Titans or Chiefs at 1:05 p.m. ET next Sunday.

They will face the Jaguars if Jacksonville beats the Bills in the wild-card round this week. If Buffalo survives, Pittsburgh will host the Titans or Chiefs.