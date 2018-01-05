Rockets-Warriors will feature neither James Harden nor Kevin Durant

News

Ref 'couldn't speak English': Parker hits out

When James Harden went down with a hamstring injury Monday, it was clear he would not be playing in Thursday's matchup with the Warriors.

Now it looks like Kevin Durant won't be playing, either.

The Warriors on Thursday announced Durant will be out with a calf injury. According to ESPN, he hurt his calf in the first quarter of Golden State's 125-122 win over the Mavericks, but managed to play through it.



He will not risk playing through it Thursday, though.


The Warriors (30-8) and Rockets (27-9) currently have the two best records in the Western Conference. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Harden is expected to be out for at least two weeks. There is no timetable on Durant's return as of yet.

