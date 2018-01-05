When James Harden went down with a hamstring injury Monday, it was clear he would not be playing in Thursday's matchup with the Warriors.

Rockets-Warriors will feature neither James Harden nor Kevin Durant

Now it looks like Kevin Durant won't be playing, either.

The Warriors on Thursday announced Durant will be out with a calf injury. According to ESPN, he hurt his calf in the first quarter of Golden State's 125-122 win over the Mavericks, but managed to play through it.



Injury report for tonight's game at Houston: Kevin Durant (right calf strain) is out. Omri Casspi (mid back strain) is questionable.

— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 4, 2018



He will not risk playing through it Thursday, though.

The Warriors (30-8) and Rockets (27-9) currently have the two best records in the Western Conference. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Harden is expected to be out for at least two weeks. There is no timetable on Durant's return as of yet.