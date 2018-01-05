Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto are likely on the move this offseason and the Nationals are in on the sweepstakes. They may even be trying to land both players in a single deal.

MLB trade rumors: Nationals want both Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto in megadeal

According to MLB.com, the Nationals are trying to acquire one or the other to upgrade their roster and would be open to acquiring both in a mega-deal.

The biggest hangup here though is the Marlins are reportedly looking for an "overpay" in prospects. They may want three minor leaguers and an MLB starter for each player. Not for both players, but for each. That is a massive asking price.

As many as 12 teams have reportedly inquired about the two players, neither of whom can become an unrestricted free agent until 2021. There is more than enough interest, so the Marlins will likely make a trade if the deal is to their liking.

The question though now is, if the Nationals do want to make the trade for both players, can they? The answer at first glance would be no, simply because Washington doesn't have the deepest of minor league systems, but in actuality they may have the pieces to get it done.

If they want to get both players they will likely have to part ways with MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect in Victor Robles. That is a big ask, but it would certainly get the talks moving if they were to include him.

Beyond that, they have some intriguing prospects including two more in MLB.com's Top 100 and guys like Eric Fedde and Seth Romero right on the cusp of the list.