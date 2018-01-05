Calendar year 2017 ended with the Lightning at the top of Sporting News' NHL power rankings and the Coyotes at the bottom.

NHL Power Rankings: Vegas charges into top five, Lightning steady at No. 1

That hasn't changed in our first rankings of 2018. However, there has been much movement in between, including the expansion Golden Knights surging into the second spot in the rankings.

Here is the complete breakdown of Sporting News' NHL power rankings for Week 12.

NHL Power Rankings 12.0

1. Tampa Bay Lightning

29-8-2, 60 pts (last week: 1)

Their +53 goal differential has a lot to do with Stamkos, Kucherov and Co., but don't forget Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes. Three shutouts in his last four starts, ten wins in last 11 starts. He leads NHL in wins (26), shutouts (6) and is tied for second in GAA (1.95) and save percentage (.937).

2. Vegas Golden Knights

27-9-2, 56 pts (last week: 6)

Following Tuesday's shutout win over the Predators -- last week's No. 2 team in our rankings -- the Golden Knights are 12-0-1 since early December and won eight straight. Also, a league-best 17-2-1 on home ice where the "Vegas Flu" reigns.

3. Washington Capitals

25-13-3, 53 pts (last week: 3)

Alex Ovechkin back on top of the league's goal-scoring list with 26, on pace for eighth 50-goal season, and just 16 shy of 600-goal plateau.

4. Los Angeles Kings

24-11-5, 53 pts (last week: 4)

League-best 2.27 GAA and 87.4 percent penalty kill a recipe for playoff success.

5. Winnipeg Jets

23-11-7, 53 pts (last week: 10)

The Jets not only didn't collapse following Mark Scheifele injury, they regrouped and played better.

6. Nashville Predators

23-11-5, 51 pts (last week: 2)

NHL's third-best power play. Preds also rank tenth on PK.

7. New York Rangers

21-14-5, 47 pts (last week: 8)

J.T. Miller capped an exciting Winter Classic with overtime goal. Henrik Lundqvist now 4-0-0 all time outdoors with sub-2.00 GAA. But Rangers just 2-2-2 in last six after loss to Blackhawks on Wednesday.

8. Boston Bruins

22-10-6, 50 pts (last week: 15)

Throttled Islanders last night and are now 7-0-1 in last eight games. Goaltender Tuukka Rask named NHL's First Star for December.

9. St. Louis Blues

25-15-2, 52 pts (last week: 9)

When called upon to give Jake Allen a night off, Carter Hutton has been terrific in goal for Blues, as he was last night in shootout win over Devils. Leads NHL with 1.70 GAA and .944 save percentage.

10. Toronto Maple Leafs

23-16-2, 48 pts (last week: 5)

Nazem Kadri back in lineup Tuesday, but not enough as Leafs lose first of four head-to-heads with Lightning, 2-0.1

11. New Jersey Devils

22-10-7, 49 pts (last week: 7)

Lost three straight -- two in shootout/overtime -- following season-high five-game win streak.

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

23-15-3, 49 pts (last week: 11)

Columbus already struggled offensively. Now they are without both Alexander Wennberg and Cam Atkinson for at least a month each.

13. San Jose Sharks

21-12-4, 46 pts (last week: 12)

That 6-0 New Year's Eve loss to the Stars was not pretty, but that's the anomaly, and the Sharks bounced back with a 4-1 convincing win over the Canadiens.

14. Dallas Stars

22-16-3, 47 pts (last week: 16)

Need to be better on the road where they play sub-.500 hockey this season, but 14-5-1 on home ice is a nice base to work from.

15. Anaheim Ducks

19-14-8, 46 pts (last week: 25)

The Ducks deserve credit for thriving despite myriad of injuries this season. Won five of last six games.

16. Pittsburgh Penguins

20-18-3, 43 pts (last week: 13)

Injuries, inconsistencies and right now looking up at a playoff spot. It's going to fascinating to see what the Penguins accomplish in the season's second half.

17. Carolina Hurricanes

18-13-8, 44 pts (last week: 22)

The Canes surged past the Penguins and Islanders into the second wild card spot in the East. Canes are 7-2-1 since losing four straight at beginning of December out West.

18. New York Islanders

20-16-4, 44 pts (last week: 14)

Isles lost three straight and five of seven, but Josh Bailey named NHL's Second Star for month of December. Bailey leads Islanders in scoring, and ranks second in NHL, with 50 points.

19. Minnesota Wild

21-16-3, 45 pts (last week: 18)

Wild,scored 113 goals and allowed 113 goals, so far. Sums up their season to this point. Zach Parise is finally back, though.

20. Chicago Blackhawks

19-14-6, 44 pts (last week: 17)

Corey Crawford still out injured. So, does Anton Forsberg finally grab ahold of this opportunity or is journeyman Jeff Glass the man?

21. Colorado Avalanche

20-16-3, 43 pts (last week: 24)

The Avs are the NHL's sixth-highest scoring team. Now if they could only keep the puck out of their own net better.

22. Calgary Flames

19-16-4, 42 pts (last week: 20)

Andrew Mangiapane is a real feel-good NHL story.

23. Philadelphia Flyers

16-15-8, 40 pts (last week: 23)

Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek are tied for seventh in the NHL in scoring with 46 points. Sean Couturier tied for eighth with 18 goals.

24. Detroit Red Wings

16-16-7, 39 pts (last week: 27)

Closed out 2017 with nice win over the Penguins. Started 2018 with OT win over Senators.

25. Edmonton Oilers

17-20-3, 37 pts (last week: 21)

Consecutive 5-0 losses. Yeesh.

26. Florida Panthers

17-17-5, 39 pts (last week: 29)

Panthers have great top line, but still team goal differential sits at minus 16.

27. Montreal Canadiens

16-20-4, 36 pts (last week: 19)

So much for that little burst when Carey Price returned. Habs riding five-game losing streak.

28. Vancouver Canucks

16-19-5, 37 pts (last week: 26)

As team plummets in standings, Brock Boeser remains bright spot, winning second straight NHL Rookie of the Month award.

29. Ottawa Senators

12-17-9, 33 pts (last week: 28)

Pierre Dorion might be a very busy man come Feb. 26.

30. Buffalo Sabres

10-20-9, 29 pts (last week: 30)

Jack Eichel with seven goals in last seven games. Sabres closed out 2017 with OT win in New Jersey, started 2018 with OT loss in Winter Classic.

31. Arizona Coyotes

9-27-5, 23 pts (last week: 31)

Start three-game homestand Thursday, which sounds good until you look and see the Yotes have lost five of last six in Glendale.