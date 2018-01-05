As Alabama and Georgia prepare to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Central Florida has been busy claiming the 2017 title.

UCF coaches to receive national championship bonus

The undefeated Knights are putting their money where their mouth is, paying Scott Frost’s coaching staff their contract bonuses for winning a national championship.



Of course we are! That’s what National Championship programs do. Our coaches were informed of that earlier this week. #ChargeOn https://t.co/1iIoVfAnb7

— Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) January 3, 2018



UCF athletic director Danny White says the football program's coaching staff will receive national championship bonuses, except for Frost, who has already maxed out on his contract bonuses.



UCF confirms it will pay “national championship” bonuses to its assistant coaches. Scott Frost already reached his bonus cap.

— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 3, 2018



The Knights plan to hang a national championship banner in their football stadium and they've scheduled a celebratory parade.



What are we going to do next? We’re going to Disney World! #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/15rJTZ8NdF

— 2017 National Champions (@UCF_Football) January 3, 2018



What's next — national championship rings?