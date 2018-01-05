News

UCF coaches to receive national championship bonus

As Alabama and Georgia prepare to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Central Florida has been busy claiming the 2017 title.

The undefeated Knights are putting their money where their mouth is, paying Scott Frost’s coaching staff their contract bonuses for winning a national championship.



UCF athletic director Danny White says the football program's coaching staff will receive national championship bonuses, except for Frost, who has already maxed out on his contract bonuses.



The Knights plan to hang a national championship banner in their football stadium and they've scheduled a celebratory parade.



What's next — national championship rings?

