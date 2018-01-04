Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel has reacted angrily after Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed Bayern Munich's interest in Leon Goretzka.

Stop talking about Goretzka, Heidel tells Bayern

Goretzka's Schalke contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions.

The 22-year-old announced himself as a force to be reckoned with when he helped to power a young Germany team to Confederations Cup success in the off-season.

And while Schalke may well prove unable to prevent the dynamic young midfielder from leaving the Veltins-Arena, Heidel has bristled at Bayern's sporting director openly courting the star.

Salihamidzic's remarks came in the same week that Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes praised the emerging star.

"Bayern say Leon is a player of Schalke, but talk more about a player of Schalke than about their own [players]," he was quoted as saying by Bild.

"As a result, [the transfer rumours are] fuelled again and again.

"We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is."