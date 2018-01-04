News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussies stun Canada for dramatic beach volleyball gold
Aussies pull off dramatic beach volleyball gold

Australian Open 2018: Andy Murray withdraws, says he's not ready to compete'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Andy Murray will not compete in this month's Australian Open.

Australian Open 2018: Andy Murray withdraws, says he's not ready to compete'

Australian Open 2018: Andy Murray withdraws, says he's not ready to compete'

The tennis superstar said Thursday his lingering hip injury is preventing him from competing. He issued a brief statement that was posted on the Australian Open's Twitter account.



The news is not a shock: Murray on Tuesday withdrew from a tuneup tournament in Brisbane and said surgery on the hip was an option. He has not played competitively since July at Wimbledon.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Federer favored as rivals struggle with injuries

Murray is a five-time men's singles finalist in Australia, but he has never won the event.

The 2018 Australian Open will begin Jan. 15 in Melbourne.

Back To Top