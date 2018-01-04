Andy Murray will not compete in this month's Australian Open.

Australian Open 2018: Andy Murray withdraws, says he's not ready to compete'

The tennis superstar said Thursday his lingering hip injury is preventing him from competing. He issued a brief statement that was posted on the Australian Open's Twitter account.



Murray: “Sadly I won’t be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete. I’ll be flying home shortly to assess all the options.”



Good luck for the rest of ‘18, @andy_murray, you’ll be missed! https://t.co/yzRIypFXM7

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 4, 2018



The news is not a shock: Murray on Tuesday withdrew from a tuneup tournament in Brisbane and said surgery on the hip was an option. He has not played competitively since July at Wimbledon.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Federer favored as rivals struggle with injuries

Murray is a five-time men's singles finalist in Australia, but he has never won the event.

The 2018 Australian Open will begin Jan. 15 in Melbourne.