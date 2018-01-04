NBA: Rozier spearheads Celtics rout of Cavaliers, Curry with game-winning three

The Boston Celtics trounced Eastern Conference rivals the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-88 in the NBA on Wednesday.

Rozier spearheads Celtics rout of Cavaliers, Curry with game-winning three

Celtics point guard Terry Rozier scored a game-high 20 points off the bench on eight-of-12 shooting with four rebounds and three assists midweek.

Rozier glided through Cleveland's defense, making clutch shots all night.

Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum added 15 points apiece, and Jaylen Brown scored 14 points.

Former Cavs star Kyrie Irving struggled with his shot, but still scored 11 points with nine rebounds and six assists.

Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas was held out of the line-up for rest after making his season debut on Tuesday, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes. The Cavs also lost Kevin Love after just 21 minutes of action (ankle) on Wednesday, but the power forward had just two points on one-of-11 shooting before his injury.

LeBron James led the Cavs with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but no one from Cleveland looked comfortable offensively against the Celtics' suffocating defense.

With the win, the Celtics now have a four-and-a-half games ahead of the third-placed Cavs in the east.

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green both recorded double-doubles for reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in a 125-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Durant scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and six assists, while Green added 18 points with 11 rebounds and six assists. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 32 points, including the game-winner.

Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk enjoyed Andre Drummond missing from the Detroit Pistons line-up because he scored 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting while hauling in 13 rebounds. Heat point guard Goran Dragic added 24 points and 13 assists in a 111-104 win.

Joel Embiid powered the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs by scoring 21 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. It ended a run of five successive defeats at home and 12 in a row to the Spurs.

PORZINGIS FAILS TO FIRE… AGAIN

New York Knicks star forward Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points off just five-of-13 shooting with six rebounds and three turnovers in a 121-103 loss to the Washington Wizards. Porzingis has now failed to reach 20 points in three of his last four games.

CLUTCH CURRY

With time expiring, two-time MVP Curry nailed a three-pointer to sink the Mavericks.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers 112-106 San Antonio Spurs



Houston Rockets 116-98 Orlando Magic



Washington Wizards 121-103 New York Knicks



Miami Heat 111-104 Detroit Pistons



Brooklyn Nets 98-97 Minnesota Timberwolves



Toronto Raptors 124-115 Chicago Bulls



Boston Celtics 102-88 Cleveland Cavaliers



Milwaukee Bucks 122-101 Indiana Pacers



Golden State Warriors 125-122 Dallas Mavericks



Denver Nuggets 134-111 Phoenix Suns



New Orleans Pelicans 108-98 Utah Jazz



Oklahoma City Thunder 133-96 Los Angeles Lakers

WARRIORS AT ROCKETS

The top two teams in the Western Conference square off without James Harden on the court. Harden is expected to miss another two weeks, but the Rockets still earned a blowout victory on Wednesday. The Warriors have been cruising since some early-season stumbles, and they are now finally healthy.