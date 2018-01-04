Kyrie Irving and LeBron James will come face to face again Wednesday night in a prime-time matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Score, live updates from LeBron-Kyrie meeting, Isaiah Thomas return to Boston

The Celtics (30-10), who lead the conference, host the Cavaliers (25-12) in the second meeting between Irving and James since Irving was traded from the Cavs to the Celtics in the offseason. Both are performing at MVP-caliber levels this season. James averages 27.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, while Irving averages 24.8 points and 4.9 assists per game.

A return to the TD Garden floor for former Celtic Isaiah Thomas won't be happening, however. The Cavs are holding him out of the game as he completes his comeback from a hip injury that kept him out seven months. Thomas made his Cavs debut Tuesday in a win over the Trail Blazers, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes.

SN will provide live updates during Wednesday's marquee matchup. (All times Eastern)

8:18 p.m.: The Celtics lead 10-9 about halfway through the first quarter.

8:18 p.m.: Irving opened scoring for the Celtics.



Kyrie Irving gets things started for Boston with the bucket and the foul! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/IdvsSO1e5v

— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 4, 2018



8:03 p.m.: This is an interesting LeBron shot chart from when these teams last played.



Tonight's @Amica shot chart features LeBron's points by zone from when the #Celtics last faced the #Cavs in October pic.twitter.com/5ej5NFXrwp

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2018



7:41 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas said he's on good terms with Celtics GM Danny Ainge.