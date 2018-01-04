No. 10 Kansas had its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night with an 85-73 loss to No. 18 Texas Tech in its Big 12 home opener.

Kansas' biggest problem lies at the free-throw line

The Jayhawks suffered their second straight defeat against a ranked opponent despite showing they could overcome an obstacle — getting to the free-throw line — that has plagued them all season.

They tied a season high in attempting 23 free throws, making 17. In each of their previous five contests, Kansas shot 10 or fewer free throws. The Jayhawks rank 347th among 351 NCAA Division I teams in free-throw attempts per game, and just 133 of their 1,215 points this season, or 10.94 percent, have come from the line.

Compare those figures to fifth-ranked Xavier's. The Musketeers (15-1) lead the nation in both free throws made (321) and attempted (407), accounting for nearly one-quarter (23.19 percent) of their offense.

Outside of a wide-open layup or dunk, a free throw is the highest-percentage shot in the game; hence, the name. Kansas' inability to get to the line consistently adds a greater degree of difficulty than any other team with championship aspirations faces. Through 14 games, Kansas' opponents have connected on 159 of 230 free throws, visiting the charity stripe 16.42 times per game, while the Jayhawks are 133 for 180 on the season. That disparity has loomed large in KU's three losses, to Washington, Arizona State and Texas Tech. The Huskies, Sun Devils and Red Raiders combined to make as many free throws as Kansas attempted (43) and took 17 more.

Despite being fourth in the Big 12 in free-throw percentage (73.9 percent), the Jayhawks rank last among the league's 10 teams with 12.1 attempts per game. No team in the conference, including Oklahoma, which attempts more 3-pointers per game (28) than Kansas' 27, shoots fewer than 19.1 a contest. KU has made a league-best 152 3-pointers, but relying that heavily on the long ball could mean a short run in the NCAA Tournament should it qualify.

Point guard Devonte Graham leads the Jayhawks with 4.1 free throws per game, but he made all 13 of his attempts against Texas Tech in his best game of the season from the line. Prior to Tuesday, had been to the stripe more than five times in a game just twice in 2017-18.

Kansas' free-throw figures have fallen each year since 2013-14, when it rostered Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid, the Nos. 1 and 3 picks in the 2014 NBA Draft. That season, the Jayhawks shot 935 free throws in 35 games, connecting on 19 of 26.7 attempts per game to lead the Big 12.

In 2014-15, Kansas went 610 for 842 from the foul line, knocking down 16.05 of 22.1 attempts per game. The following season, they buried 601 of 843 free throws (15.8 for 22.1 per game). Last season, the Jayhawks made 535 of 789 free-throw attempts, sinking 14.8 of 21.9 a game.

So what gives? How can Kansas tackle its free-throw issues? According to 15th-year Jayhawks coach Bill Self, the answer is in the intangibles. The players simply have to get in the paint more.

“Just competitive plays, acting like you wanted to be an athlete and competitive," Self told the Kansas City Star following the loss to Tech. “When you have to make shots to play well because you are a pretty team or a finesse team, that’s a formula for getting beat when you play against tough teams. That’s certainly what happened (Tuesday).”