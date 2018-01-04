President Donald Trump will take a short break from politics to get back to football.

President Trump to attend Alabama-Georgia national championship game

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump is expected to attend the Alabama-Georgia national championship game scheduled for Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will be hosted by Nick Ayers. The Georgia native serves as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff.

MORE:

Report: Colin Kaepernick's collusion grievance hopes to explore President Donald Trump's ties to NFL owners



Trump had previously attended the 2016 Army-Navy game as president elect, though he did not attend this season's matchup. He has opted not to attend an NFL game due to the national anthem protests that stem back to last year.