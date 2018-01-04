Paul George is very aware of what's going on with the Lakers right now. He knows their team, but more specifically, he knows their players, and he was very complimentary of rookie point guard Lonzo Ball Wednesday as the Thunder get set to face Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Thunder's Paul George highly complimentary of Lakers' Lonzo Ball

"As far as being a basketball player, at his age, he's one of the best basketball players that has played this game," he told reporters. "He has a knack to play the game the right way."

George is a native of Palmdale, Calif., which is a city in the center of northern Los Angeles County. He grew up a Lakers fan.

He will also become a free agent in 2018. Many rumors have said George wants to sign with the Lakers. Maybe Ball would be a reason why.

Now, whether or not George's compliment about Ball indicates any of that remains to be seen, but the fact is the Los Angeles media was all over George and his teammates trying to get a feel for what George is planning to do in the future.

If Russell Westbrook has anything to say about it, though, he will not lose George as a teammate.

Westbrook was not immune to the questions about George's future either and was blunt when asked how he was going to convince his teammate to stay in Oklahoma City.

"Sales pitch gonna be when we win a championship," he told reporters. "Beat that pitch."

