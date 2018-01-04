Marshall football player left paralyzed after New Year's Eve shooting

A Marshall University football player was left paralyzed after he was shot in the back at a New Year's Eve party in Maryland.

Officers responded to an incident at a large house party around 1 a.m. ET on New Year's when redshirt freshman defensive tackle Larry Aaron was found with a gunshot wound in his back, according to Baltimore's WJZ-TV.

Aaron's parents claimed a fight broke out near him and someone started shooting, according to WBAL. He was shot in the back while shielding his girlfriend.



Larry Aaron's parents say a fight broke out near him and someone started shooting. He shielded his girlfriend and got shot in the back #wbal pic.twitter.com/V7U7V5YHri

— Kim Dacey WBAL (@kimdaceywbal) January 2, 2018



Aaron's mother, Melissa, told the Herald-Dispatch her son was paralyzed from the injury.

"It is in his spine, and he has no feelings in his legs," his mother said. "They can't remove it because they are afraid it could be dangerous and hinder him even more to do so. It is right in the middle of his spine."

"He is in good spirits and he's talking with teammates. I'm so proud of how the Marshall family sticks together."

Marshall coach Doc Holliday posted a message on Twitter sending support to the 19 year-old and his family.

"It is however with a heavy heart that we bring in this new year as I send my thoughts and prayers to Larry Aaron and his entire family during this difficult time. Your @HerdFB family is here for you."



It is however with a heavy heart that we bring in this new year as I send my thoughts and prayers to Larry Aaron and his entire family during this difficult time. Your @HerdFB family is here for you. #HerdStrong

— John Doc Holliday (@DOCMUFB) January 2, 2018



The defensive tackle played in eight games this season and registered 13 tackles, including one in Marshall's 31-28 win over Colorado State on Dec. 16 in the New Mexico Bowl.