Michael Porter Jr. isn't in a hurry to get back on the court.

Michael Porter Jr. injury update: Mizzou star won’t rush return from back surgery

The Missouri five-star freshman underwent back surgery in November and likely won't play this season, but he doesn't feel any resentment towards his team as he watches from the sideline during his rehabilitation.

“To see them succeed, it’s awesome,” Porter said Tuesday, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “At the same time I know I could be doing the same exact things they’re doing. It’s tough. I just have to be patient. My time is coming. I just can’t rush it.”

The No. 2 recruit in the class of 2017 and a preseason All-American, Porter said his injury “progressed” in the weeks leading up to the team's season opener before the pain became too great that he couldn't play anymore. Since having surgery, Porter has started running on a treadmill and shooting lightly. Still, he has yet to be cleared to resume practice with his teammates.

“My parents got multiple opinions, and they kind of decided surgery was the best (option),” Porter said. “It’s a good thing I did it. I feel a lot better now.”

“Everybody’s different with this injury, their recovery time. So I’m doing everything I can to recover as quick as I can. I’ll feel 100 percent before my back really is 100 percent. Eventually I’ll be 150 percent because I’ll be playing without the pain and limitations I had before.”

Porter, 19, was given a recovery timetable of 3-4 months and is scheduled for a follow-up visit with doctors Thursday in Dallas.