Arsenal sign young Greek defender Mavropanos

Arsenal have completed the signing of centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina for a fee in the region of £1.8 million.

The 20-year-old broke into the Super League side's first-team towards the end of the season before cementing his place in the starting XI this term, but has already attracted interest from Greek giants Olympiakos and the Premier League side.

Speaking after Wednesday's clash against Chelsea, however, Arsene Wenger confirmed Mavropanos was north London-bound, although fans may have to wait to see him in the first team.

"Yes [the signing is complete], but he's not ready to play," Wenger said of Mavropanos' impending arrival following Wednesday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Chelsea.

"He will go out on loan."

Giorgos Christovasilis, PAS Giannina president, said of the deal: "This is a historic day for PAS Giannina because a footballer of our team has managed to sign for a club as big as Arsenal.

"We are grateful to have seen a player graduate from our group. We wish both the footballer and Arsenal the best.

"Personally, I would like to thank the agent, Konstantinos Farra, who has been behind this effort all these months and he has helped significantly to have a good ending in his transfer to Arsenal. We wish this start to continue in the future both for our team and for the other teams in our country. I wish other footballers reach this level."

Goal understands the Gunners won the race for him in the January transfer window due their new chief scout Sven Mislintat having close links with the player's agent from his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Mislintat, who identified and scouted the player, is expected to focus heavily on bringing the best young players to Arsenal, and Mavropanos' arrival could be the start of several sought after European talents signing for Arsene Wenger's side this season.



Sven Mislintat signed 18-year-old Argiris Kampetsis for Dortmund from Olympiakos last summer. The German has a strong scouting network and many contacts in the Greek market. pic.twitter.com/ie3k1vE4sA

— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 3, 2018



Mavropanos thus joins compatriots Panagiotis Retsos, Kostas Manolas and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in sealing a move to one of Europe's most prestigious clubs.

Arsenal see the transfer as a prime investment for the future, in the hope that he will develop into a top Premier League defender in the coming years.