News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man United loss hands City the title
Man United loss hands City the title

Tosun to Everton 'not finished', says Besiktas chief

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Everton still have work to do in order to complete the signing of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, the Turkish Super Lig side have revealed.

Tosun to Everton 'not finished', says Besiktas chief

Tosun to Everton 'not finished', says Besiktas chief

Turkey international Tosun was understood to be on the verge of sealing a £25million move to Goodison Park, with Besiktas chairman Fikret Orman reportedly due in London for meetings with the Everton hierarchy on Wednesday.

But speaking at signing ceremony for new recruit Domagoj Vida, Orman told reporters his club previously turned down an offer in excess of what Everton tabled from a Chinese Super League club.

"We had an offer from Everton. But the situation is not finished yet," he said.

"We had an offer from a Chinese club for him too. They offered €35million but we didn't even talk about that.

"Cenk Tosun's future is important to us too."

Tosun, 26, has scored 14 goals in 24 matches for Besiktas this season, including four in six outings as Senol Gunes' side reached the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Back To Top