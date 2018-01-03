Kerala Blasters face FC Pune City on Thursday evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi and they will be without Rene Meulensteen on the touchline. The former Manchester United assistant coach has been shown the door by the club after a string of poor results this season.

ISL 2017-18: Kerala Blasters’ Thangboi Singto - Time for players to step up

With FC Pune City being in good form especially away from home, the onus will be on the home side to stop the likes of Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro.

“(Want a) clean-sheet and we have to keep trying. It is important for the players to step up. Everyone knows they can do better,” said assistant coach Thangboi Singto.

“When the season started, every team wants to do really well. It is the same with us. The results are there for all to see. The preparation, intention and the plan has always been to do well on the field. We are Kerala Blasters and we have the best fans. For us, what is most important is tomorrow’s (Thursday) match. We are preparing as best as we can,” he added.

Wes Brown struggled in the last game at home on New Year’s Eve when Bengaluru FC visited while Dimitar Berbatov picked up an injury in Goa. The former Manchester United players haven’t had the desired impact on the field as much as the club management would have liked.

“We are in a professional world. The players we have are professional enough to know the importance of every game. As professional people working for the club, you just have to look positively ahead,” he replied when asked specifically on Brown and Berbatov’s performances.

He assured the fans that the team will put in a strong performance on Thursday against Pune City in the hope of picking only their second win this season.

“In terms of planning, there is nothing much. The most important is to score and not to concede. You got to perform whether it is home or away. The top teams play well away (from home) also.

“Everywhere in the world, fans want the team to do well. I repeat, with every one of us involved with Kerala Blasters, we try to give our best. We are grateful for the fans, the Manjappada. They have always been there to support us,” he stated.

On the injury front, Singto pointed that Pritam Singh and Chekiyot Vineeth are yet to recover completely from their injuries.

“Pritam is still out. CK is trying his best to give his best,” he said.