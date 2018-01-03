2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class: Randy Moss, Ray Lewis highlight list of 15 modern-era finalists

Randy Moss, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, three first-time candidates, headline the list of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Wide receiver Terrell Owens, a first timer in 2017, heads the group of returning candidates.

Here are the 15 modern-era finalists, in alphabetical order:

— Isaac Bruce, wide receiver (1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers) A vital member of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" that won the Super Bowl following the 1999 season, Bruce ranks 13th on the NFL's all-time receptions list with 1,024. He scored 91 touchdowns.

— Tony Boselli, tackle (1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans, injured reserve) The first-ever draft pick of the expansion Jaguars in 1995 (No. 2 overall), Boselli was a three-time First-team All-Pro.

— Brian Dawkins, safety (1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos) A nine-time Pro Bowler, Dawkins collected 37 career interceptions.

— Alan Faneca, guard (1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals) The nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro won a Super Bowl with the Steelers.

— Steve Hutchinson, guard (2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans) The five-time First-Team All-Pro was an anchor of the offensive lines that opened holes for Shaun Alexander in Seattle and Adrian Peterson with the Vikings.

— Edgerrin James, running back (1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks) James led the NFL in rushing his first two seasons in the league, and ranks 13th on the career rushing list with 12,246 yards. He added 3,364 receiving yards and scored 91 touchdowns.

— Ty Law, cornerback (1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos) Law played on three Super Bowl champions and was chosen for the Pro Bowl five times. He picked off 53 career passes and returned seven of them for touchdowns.

— Ray Lewis, linebacker (1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens) A 13-time Pro Bowler and seven-time First-Team All-Pro, Lewis won two Super Bowl championships and a Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens.

— John Lynch, safety (1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos) A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Lynch helped the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2002 season.

— Kevin Mawae, center-guard (1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans) The Seahawks' second-round pick in 1994, Mawae went on to make First-Team All-Pro seven times.

— Randy Moss, wide receiver (1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers) Moss finished his career with 982 catches, for 15,292 yares and 156 touchdown receptions. He led the NFL in TD receptions in five seasons.

— Terrell Owens, wide receiver (1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals) Owens is fifth on the NFL's all-time touchdown list, with 156 scores. He was a five-time First-Team All-Pro and had 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards.

— Brian Urlacher, linebacker (2000-2012 Chicago Bears) The NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005, Urlacher was selected to eight Pro Bowls and the NFL's 2000s All-Decade team.

— Everson Walls, cornerback (1981-89 Dallas Cowboys, 1990-92 New York Giants, 1992-93 Cleveland Browns) Walls led the NFL in interceptions three times and ranks 13th on the career list (57).

In addition to the 15 modern-era finalists, three other finalists for the 2018 class were announced in August. Linebacker Robert Brazile, a five-time First Team All-Pro with the Houston Oilers in the 1970s and 1980s, and guard Jerry Kramer, a key member of the Green Bay Packers' dynasty in the 1950s and ’60s, were chosen as Senior Finalists. Bobby Beathard, a GM and personnel executive with five different teams from the mid-1960s to the late 1990s, is a Contributor Finalist.

To earn induction into the hall, a finalist must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent during the annual selection meeting.

The Selection Committee will meet on Feb. 3 in Minneapolis to vote on the Class of 2018, with the inductees announced that night during the nationally televised "NFL Honors" show. They will be inducted into the facility in Canton, Ohio, in August.