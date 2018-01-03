Video: Pulisic opens 2018 with a slam dunk

U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic started off 2018 with yet another highlight for his fans to enjoy — except this time it was on the basketball court.

The 5-foot-8 midfielder displayed his hooping talents by sharing a video on Instagram of himself throwing down a one-handed dunk following some impressive dribbling skills.

After spending his Christmas break in the United States, Pulisic was back with Borussia Dortmund at the team's training facility when he showed off his hops.

Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can be heard in the background providing some commentary as Pulisic approached the rim.



5'8" Christian Pulisic can dunk!



Is the rim 10 feet tho? (via @cpulisic_10) pic.twitter.com/wdQKNLgYEK

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 2, 2018



“The number 22, Christiaaaaan Pulisiiiiiic! Gooooooooooooool!,” the Gabon international yelled out.

MORE:

New York City FC signs Man City target Jesus Medina

| Aubameyang was 'mentally beaten' by transfer rumours, says Dortmund president

| American in El Clasico? Pulisic 'one step away' from joining likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid

| MLS trade tracker: All of the latest transfers across the league



Pulisic is clearly a basketball fan, with the Hershey, Pennsylvania, native once calling LeBron James his "biggest inspiration" in a Twitter post.

But who knew he too could throw it down? Even though some may question the height of the basket!