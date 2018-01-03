Seventh-placed ATK will take on Sergio Lobera’s FC Goa side in Kolkata on Wednesday evening. The Bengal Tigers come into this game on the back of a victory against bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos.

ISL 2017-18: ATK's Teddy Sheringham: FC Goa are a very dangerous team

Speaking ahead of the clash at the VYBK stadium, head coach Teddy Sheringham termed the opposition as lethal. The former Manchester United player claimed that the Kolkata outfit will have to keep their best foot forward in order to clinch full points.

"I’m very impressed with FC Goa; they have very good foreign players and one or two good Indian players too. We have to be at our best to beat them as they are a very dangerous team,’’ he commented.

In the six matches ATK have played so far, the team have found the back of the net only in the second-half. On being asked if the team’s attacking unit has been slow the manager answered, ‘’In all of our games, we have really attacked our opponents. Every game we have tried to score a goal, and the earlier they come, they better they are, for me. But sometimes it just doesn’t happen like that.’’

The two-time champions have found themselves in a better position owing to their two wins on the trot. The 51-year-old gaffer hopes for the winning streak to continue but believes that his army will have to earn the three points. ‘’We have done very well in our last two games and I hope that continues but I know, like any other football person, that it just does not happen like that. You have to earn the right to win these matches and get points on the table which are very hard to come by,’’ he concluded.