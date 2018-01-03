Schalke's Tekpetey cuts short Rheindorf Altach loan

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey has prematurely ended his loan stint with Austrian outfit Rheindorf Altach, his parent club Schalke 04 have announced.

The 20-year-old joined Klaus Schmidt's team on a season-long deal in August after extending his Schalke contract to 2020.

It is unclear what led to the abrupt termination of the loan stint but rumours suggest it could be due to the attacker's limited opportunities with the Austria side thus far.

After matchday 20 of the Bundesliga, Tekpetey has made only 10 appearances involving four starts.

He netted his only league goal in a 2-2 draw with Rapid Wien in September.

He also made two outings in the Austrian Cup, scoring twice.

The youngster joined Schalke from Ghanaian side UniStar Soccer Academy in February 2016.

Limited opportunities in his first senior season at the VELTINS-Arena, however, prompted a move away.

He has two caps for Ghana after representing the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations last year.