Sam Bradford is back.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford returns to practice

The Vikings quarterback is returning to practice Tuesday for the first time since October, the team announced.

Bradford, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before being placed on injured reserve Nov. 8, is expected to practice Tuesday and Wednesday and give coach Mike Zimmer a glimpse at his progress since being sidelined.

"I just want to see where he's at, how he's moving, things like that," Zimmer told reporters Monday, via the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "I hear he's moving good, I hear he's throwing the ball good, but it's all I do is hear. We'll just go about it and see how it goes."

Zimmer clarified that the team will wait to see where Bradford is with his recovery before making a decision whether to activate him. Bradford's availability for the playoffs will be based on his performance during workouts this week. The Vikings host a wild-card winner in the NFC divisional round Jan. 14.

“It’s way too early to say," Zimmer said. "We’ll just see how it goes and where it’s at. I’m not committed to say he’s going to play, so we’ll just see how things go. Things could happen. We win a game, someone gets hurt. You never know what could happen.’’

The Vikings turned to backup Case Keenum in Bradford's absence, going 11-3 in the 14 games he started. The team also has reinforcements in quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Kyle Sloter.