LeSean McCoy injury update: Bills RB ‘a close call’ for playoff game vs. Jaguars, report says

Bills’ RB LeSean McCoy, nursing a sprained ankle, is expected to be a “game-time decision” and a “close call” for Sunday’s playoff game against Jacksonville, according to a source.

The Bills running back was carted off early in the third quarter of the Bills' win over the Dolphins in Week 17 after he was wrapped up by Dolphins linebacker Chase Allen on a 3-yard run up the middle. McCoy immediately ripped off his helmet and was pounding the turf at Hard Rock Stadium as trainers ran out to check on him.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday he received the "good news" that X-rays on McCoy's injured right ankle were negative but didn’t offer further details.

Mike Tolbert and Marcus Murphy, who was activated from the practice squad last week, are the only two healthy running backs on Buffalo’s roster.

McCoy finished the season fourth in the league with 1,138 rushing yards on 287 attempts. He scored six touchdowns rushing and two receiving.

Buffalo travels to Jacksonville for a 1:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday in the AFC wild-card round.