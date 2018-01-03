Italy winger Angelo Esposito will miss the Six Nations after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament tear that requires surgery.

Esposito ruled out of Six Nations with ACL tear

Esposito scored twice in Benetton Treviso's 27-14 Pro14 victory over Zebre on December 23 but limped off with a knee injury.

Tests revealed the 24-year-old, who has scored two tries in 15 appearances for Italy, needs an operation, ruling him out of the Six Nations.

READ MORE: Lydiate could miss Six Nations as Wales injuries mount

READ MORE: Exeter see off struggling Tigers to go 10 points clear

READ MORE: Seventh heaven for Castres after comeback at Clermont

"Benetton Rugby wishes Angelo a speedy recovery and an early return to the field," an official club statement read.

Italy begin their campaign against England at the Stadio Olimpico on February 4.