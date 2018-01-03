The College Football Playoff title game in Atlanta became extremely expensive ... thanks to Georgia fans.

Georgia fans causing CFP title game tickets to skyrocket

After the Bulldogs' epic 54-48 win over Oklahoma in double overtime at the Rose Bowl, Georgia fans flooded ticketing websites to secure a ticket to the championship.

StubHub's page selling the tickets crashed for more than a half hour after the first semifinal game ended, and a company spokesperson for Vivid Seats told ESPN.com the average paid price for a ticket moved up a whopping 37 percent.

As of Tuesday morning, the lowest ticket price for the championship on StubHub is $1,950, while the lowest price on Vivid Seats is $1,830.

The most expensive ticket on Stubhub is a seat in one of the suites, which is going for an astronomical $89,998. Vivid Seats isn't selling box seats, but its most expensive ticket for a seat on the 50-yard line is going for $13,275.

Alabama fans are also likely contributing to this surge in prices, since Tuscaloosa is only five hours away and the Atlanta area has a stout Crimson Tide fanbase.

Georgia and Alabama will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 8.