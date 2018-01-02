Mourinho: Some managers have friends in high places - I don't

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested rival teams and managers receive preferential treatment when it comes to scheduling Premier League matches for television.

Mourinho: Some managers have good friends in the right chairs

United ended a poor run of form over the Christmas period in the Premier League on a high note with a 2-0 win at Everton on Monday.

Mourinho has repeatedly voiced his objections to a gruelling schedule that left United with six non-matchdays over the festive programme – fewer than any other side in the top flight.

Asked by beIN Sports whether he would speak to the Football Association or the Premier League about the situation, Mourinho hinted United's fixture arrangements might be down to more than broadcasters simply wanting to show one of the biggest television draws in world football.

"No, no. The answer is always the same. You – television – make the decisions and we have to accept," said the Portuguese, who has aired a variety of similar complaints over recent weeks.

"I believe you make the decisions but I also believe that some clubs or some managers have good friends in the right chairs and I don't have them."

United moved back up to second in the Premier League thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard at Goodison Park but are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, who host Watford on Tuesday.