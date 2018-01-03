Kroos to be sold to Man United

Manchester United January transfer news LIVE: Madrid to offload Kroos to Man United

Real Madrid are ready to offload Toni Kroos to Manchester United in an effort to help fund a sensational move for PSG star Neymar, according to The Express.

Madrid want Neymar to be the long-term replacement for Ronaldo, though the club will have to comply with FFP, and even the sale of Gareth Bale may not be enough to meet the regulations, with the German tabbed as the additional fall guy.

PSG and Manchester City are also being tabbed as potential buyers for Kroos.

Romero wants Man Utd exit

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero wants to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to The Independent.

The Argentina international is concerned he will miss out on the World Cup if he is not playing regular football.

Sources close to the player suggest he has received offers from Spain and Argentina, as well as from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Darmian's agent plays down transfer speculation

Matteo Darmian has attracted interest from Serie A clubs but Manchester United do not want to sell the defender, according to his agent.

The Italy international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the transfer window, having managed only two starts in the Premier League this season.

Roma are reportedly keen to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico but Tullio Tinti says they have not made an offer and insists United want to keep him for now.

Time running out on Mata extension clause

Manchester United only have until May to exercise a clause in Juan Mata's contract that allows them to renew his current deal until 2019, claims a report in AS.

Mata has emerged as an important player for Jose Mourinho's first-team squad, although the Red Devils could lose him for nothing in the summer unless the clause is activated within the next four months or brand new terms are agreed.

Man Utd get Ghoulam transfer boost

Napoli are ready to sell left-back Faouzi Ghoulam to Manchester United as they close in on a deal for Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo, claims Record.

Algeria international Ghoulam only signed a new contract with the Serie A side recently but with a potential replacement incoming, they would be willing to sell him to United for his £53 million release clause.

Man Utd step up Andre Gomes chase

Manchester United are preparing to step up their efforts to land Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, according to Il Bianconero .

The Red Devils have already seen one £35 million approach for the Portugal international knocked, but are refusing to give up the chase.

Man Utd beaten to Grimaldo

Manchester United have lost out to Serie A leaders Napoli in the race for Benfica defender Grimaldo, reports O Jogo .

The Italian side have agreed to pay €30m for the Spaniard, forcing Jose Mourinho to look elsewhere in his pursuit of a new left-back.

Willian reiterates Chelsea commitment

Chelsea winger Willian has reiterated his full commitment to the club during an interview with ESPN Brasi l .

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a Jose Mourinho reunion at Manchester United, but he insists he is not looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho considering additions

Jose Mourinho is open to bringing fresh faces into Manchester United during the January transfer window, he has told Sky Sports .

The Red Devils are being linked with several top talents and the Red Devils boss is ruling nothing out after conceding that a recent winless run has left his side "in trouble".

Barca fending off Umtiti interest

Barcelona are planning contract talks with Samuel Umtiti in an effort to fend off interest from Manchester rivals United and City, reports Marca .

The France international is a man in demand after seeing Liverpool put a £75m deal in place for Dutch centre-half Virgil van Dijk.

Man Utd in talks for PSG star

Manchester United have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a potential deal for Lucas Moura, according to Le 10 Sport .

The Brazilian winger has barely featured for PSG this season and agreed personal terms with Chinese side Beijing Guoan in early December .

However, that deal has yet to be completed amid reports Lucas is holding out for a move to a major European club.

Chelsea had previously shown an interest in the 25-year-old, but now United have made an approach, although any offer for Lucas is expected to be below PSG’s valuation of the player.

Goretzka future not yet sealed

Man United target Leon Goretzka has not told Schalke that he wants to leave the club, according to the Bundesliga outfit's sporting director Christian Heidel.

Goretzka has been linked with a number of European giants, with Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern Munich said to have joined the Red Devils in the race for the Germany international's signature.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who starred for his country at the 2017 Confederations Cup, is out of contract this summer and has said that he will make a decision in January.

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Mourinho wants Griezmann in January

Jose Mourinho is ready to pull out all the stops to land Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann in January, according to the Daily Star .

While the plan was to go after the France international in the summer, with Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both sidelined, Mourinho needs reinforcements up top immediately.

Mourinho is willing to offer Griezmann £300,000 a week to get him to leave Atletico and snub Barcelona, who are also after the attacker.

Man Utd agree £4M goalkeeper sale

Manchester United have agreed a £4 million fee to sell goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to West Brom, claims TEAMtalk .

Johnstone is currently on loan at Aston Villa, but United intend to recall the 24-year-old after reaching an agreement with West Brom.

With Johnstone out of contract at the end of the season , United have decided to cash in during the January transfer window.

Icardi would join Man Utd if he leaves Inter

Mauro Icardi has eyes for Manchester United if he decides to leave Inter according to Don Balon .

While Icardi currently feels committed to the club as it chases a Serie A title, he is considering his options for the future.

According to the report, playing for Jose Mourinho, the former manager of Inter, is a dream for the attacker.

Pogba key to Man Utd's Dybala move

Manchester United have lined up a move to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and are hoping "secret agent" Paul Pogba can play a part in the move, according to the Mirror.

Pogba, who joined the Old Trafford side from Juve for £89 million in the summer of 2016, played with Dybala in Turin and is said to be close friends with the 24-year-old.

Jose Mourinho has now placed Dybala at the top of his summer transfer shortlist and will call upon Pogba to convince Dybala on a move to Manchester.