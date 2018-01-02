The Covert Agent: Jumpei Kusukami leaves Western Sydney Wanderers

Japanese attacker Jumpei Kusukami will leave the Western Sydney Wanderers immediately after telling the news to his teammates on Tuesday.

The Covert Agent can reveal coach Josep Gombau has started his January re-shaping of the Wanderers squad by informing the 30-year-old midfielder he can leave if he wishes.

Kusukami played 44 matches, including 11 this campaign, since joining Wanderers in 2016 - scoring six goals and assisting four.

He is believed to be keen to find a club in his native Japan, where he has previously played for Cerezo Osaka, Kawasaki Frontale and Sagan Tosu

The announcement was made on the same day teammate Jacob Melling confirmed he was leaving the club for Central Coast Mariners, as communicated by The Covert Agent on Monday.