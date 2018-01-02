News

Top-scorer Harden out for at least two weeks

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - The NBA's leading scorer James Harden will miss at least two weeks with a left hamstring strain, the Houston Rockets said onMonday.

Harden suffered the injury while driving for a layup in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
The Rockets said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Harden is averaging 32.3 points per game along with 9.1 assists and is a leading candidate for the league's MVP Award.
Houston (26-9) have lost five of their last six games to fall to second in the Western Conference.


(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

